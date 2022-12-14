The next friendlies for Alvini’s team will be on December 23rd against Turin and on December 29th at home against Udinese, six days before the eagerly awaited Cremonese-Juventus championship game on January 4th.

“We want to improve starting with the match against Juventus where we will do our best to demonstrate that we are not beaten from the start. We want to achieve an important goal”, after these words from the scent of salvation from Ariedo Braida, his Cremonese took to the field, at the “Amadio Soldi” Center for a friendly test against Desenzano. An important opportunity for the Grigiorossi who want to achieve their first Serie A win as soon as possible, but also for the Garda players who were able to play a different training session with the goal of preparing in the best possible way for the last two matches of 2022 against Varesina and Seregno in group D of Serie D where the Brescian team is fourth from bottom in the standings.