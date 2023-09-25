“The research presented today by the Piepoli Institute and Adi Consum is truly important, entering the hearts of heated tobacco consumers and testing their experience. There are some very evident benefits, with a stronger demand for scientific research, also from the State, on what the degree of danger of the classic cigarette could be”. These are the words of Luciano Ciocchetti, (Fdi) Vice President of the Social Affairs and Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, at the end of the conference on “The habits and opinions of adult consumers of heated tobacco products”, presented by Istituto Piepoli and Adi Consum at the Sala Civita of Palazzo Generali, in Rome.

“In the XII Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, regarding the European hearing on the fight against cancer, we naturally talked about smoking – stated Ciocchetti – One of the most critical focuses is that of the lack of primary prevention. Not having yet defined scientific research, very controversial aspects have emerged, which we can simplify in the message of harm reduction, which is certain with the transition to heated tobacco.”

“The information – added Ciocchetti – “should be able to reach especially those who cannot stop smoking, encouraging the transition to a system that creates less damage. Let’s all work together on this input, alongside the work direction already expressed by the national government. We think that we should arrive – and we will write this in the document that we will approve in the commission – at a different regulation that distinguishes between the classic cigarette and heated tobacco”. “We have seen and experienced firsthand the revolution compared to when we smoked in cinemas and restaurants. Somehow, also out of respect for those who don’t smoke – concluded Ciocchetti – this executive has no plans to open up to indoor electronic cigarette smoking. The Ministry of Health and all the other departments involved, in any case, will have to move towards a distinction in regulation”.