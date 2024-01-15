The wife of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, Cynthia Martínez, has become an active figure on social networks after the sensitive death of the father of her children. Along these lines, the singer's widow does not stop sharing daily some unpublished moments that she experienced with him. A few hours ago, Cynthia revealed that she isolated herself for several weeks and now He left his house again, located in Miraflores, after the departure of her loved one. In this note, she knows all the details.

Why did Cynthia Martínez, wife of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, isolate herself?

This January 15, Cynthia Martinez He dared to reveal, through his Instagram account, that he was able to leave his home for the first time after the interpreter's death. In this regard, the singer's widow expressed her feelings.

“It seemed strange to me to see everyone continue with their lives as if nothing had happened, when I feel like mine has stopped. I know perfectly well that I'm going to be fine, but sometimes the mind and the heart don't agree,” he pointed out at the beginning.

Martínez also shared unpublished photographs about a trip he had with Suárez-Vértiz outside Peru and revealed what he admired about him as a human being and as a public figure.

“I liked the non-famous Pedro because of the time you dedicated to me… your long conversations, musical firsts. I liked the famous Pedro because I saw how loved and admired you were… how simple and humble you were with all people” , he pointed.

Cynthia Martínez shared memories of a trip she had with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz outside of Peru. Photo: Instagram/Cynthia Martínez

Why did the song 'I'm falling in love' break the heart of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's widow?

Some days ago, Cynthia Martinez She also revealed why she burst into tears when the father of her children, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, showed her the video clip of 'I'm falling in love'.

In that line, Martinez He explained that the reason for his reaction was due to one of the scenes seen in the video clip:“When your hands (Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's) and the model's hands just touch each other, even by mistake.”

“Seeing that at that time destroyed me, I decided that day to never go see you record any music video again and that's how it was… Today I laugh and remember it with love and tenderness, but at that time I felt like my world was falling apart…” , he added.

