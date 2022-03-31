Sinaloa.- The Commission on Constitutional Points and the Government of the Congress of Sinaloa informed the deputies that they entered three requests for impeachment against the mayor of CuliacánJesús Estrada Ferreiro, who takes a revision route and that the PRI regretted that after knowing their performance and that does not have diverse capabilitiesthe citizens re-elected him as municipal president, lamented the state president of the PRI, deputy Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica.

Waiting for the opinion of each complaint, he clarified that the PRI members will be respectful of the process that is followed within the Legislative Power and that it be the best for the citizenry.

Just a few months after he arrived at the municipal presidency of Culiacán for the second time and for re-election, which had the experience of three years of confrontations and that one of the most affected sectors was the media, which their behavior has been rude and disrespectfulhe specified.

“He has been a president (Estrada Ferreiro) who has shown that he does not have diverse capacities, and today he has three requests for impeachment in the State Congress,” he concluded.