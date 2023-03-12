cinthia gutierrez He arrived at the wake for his father, Tongo, in the Los Incas auditorium of the Ministry of Culture. The singer’s daughter stated that she will always treasure the memories of her father, who mourns all of Peru with her departure. This was also noted by various media figures, including journalists, singers, and public entities, who did not hesitate to offer their condolences to the family.

“I am very grateful that he Culture Ministry) is helping us in his farewell,” the singer told the press. Likewise, she asserted that she will always feel proud of her father, who in her lifetime was a person very loved by thousands of Peruvians who enjoyed her personality.