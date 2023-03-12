On the night of March 10, Abelardo Gutierrez, known as Tongo, died at the Arzobispo Loayza National Hospital due to kidney failure, which was complicated by diabetes and cancer. The remembered singer is veiled in the Ministry of Culture so that he can be fired by the thousands of his fans. His daughter Cinthia Gutiérrez arrived at this place and declared to the press.

The young woman assured that, although her family was prepared to face this moment, they will never be able to overcome the death of her father. Likewise, she thanked all the signs of affection that the Peruvian interpreter has received.