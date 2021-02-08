Cinthia Fernandez officially announced his candidacy for provincial deputy. As happened two years ago with Amalia Granata, who finally took the bench, the media will be a member of the list that the party will present We are life of Santa Fe.

“I received the proposal about 5 months ago, but it cost me … The reality is that it gave me something because I don’t have a political background but it is also true that there are many people who are dedicated to that and do not have it either. I I’m going to get ready“, assured the panelist in The angels of the morning (El Trece, at 11), the series of shows in which he works.

In addition, as explained by Fernández, its intention is to focus “on the family issue” and “adoption law”. “My friend César Carozza, who is a lawyer, is going to advise and help me in all this. Later I would like to study Political Science, but in principle I am going to prepare for this,” he explained.

“I was always a woman with strong opinions,” says Cinthia, about her possible way of handling herself in politics. Capture TV

Finally, to the surprise of her fellow program members and the doubts about whether or not she is really ready to face such a challenge, the panelist assured that “we must put aside prejudices”. “I was always a woman with strong opinions and I think that this can be very positive,” she analyzed.

So far, the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO) elections are scheduled to take place on August 8, while October 24 would be the final ones. However, there are those who raise the possibility of suspending the first stage due to the complicated situation facing Argentina and the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Granata appeared two years ago for the same party and won. Capture TV

In recent days, Fernández had a second meeting (the first in October 2020) with those who command the party for which he will run and finally accepted the proposal. In his own words, he is already working on a project.

At the end of last year, she had assured: “I met and I am more on the side of saying yes, no. I am a difficult girl and there are some issues that I have to fix … I want to go on the family side, that is My goal. To work the laws regarding that issue, there is a great void. I don’t know if I arrive, due to the quarantine … But it would be next year (around 2021) “.

