Rocío Marengo she was invited to The angels of the morning (El Trece, at 11) to talk about his relationship with Eduardo Fort, brother of the remembered Ricardo, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than seven years. However, after a twist in the interview, he ended up in an awkward crossover with Cinthia Fernandez, program panelist.

After acknowledging that many years ago they had a friendship in which they shared nights out to dance clubs, Fernández recalled an episode from 2011, when he was dating the Chilean businessman Martin Abumohor.

“She (Marengo) had an attitude that I didn’t like very much. I was dating a Chilean partner of mine, with whom I dated for a year and a half, and he wrote to her when she was dating. And my anger with her is because at that time we got along very well … “, Cinthia began.

Without any intention of stirring up the past, Rocío tried to cut the subject quickly, but was unsuccessful: “It was another time, but perhaps looking at it from a distance I can understand a lot of things. Cinthia started dating a guy I had already dated and at some point she started attacking me … “.

Martín Abumohor and Cinthia Fernández dated for more than a year and a half between 2009 and 2011.

It was then that Fernández told the origin of the anger among the media, which dates back to an event that occurred ten years ago. “We just met today since then. I was in Chile and one day the Chilean comes and tells me that he wants to tell me everything because he wanted to go straight ahead. He was honest. ‘Look who just sent me an email,’ he told me and He showed. It was the young lady, “said the panelist, pointing to Marengo.

Hinting that lace had no codes at the time, Fernández added: “It was already known, both in Chile and Argentina, that I was dating this boy. I read the email and it said that I wanted to see it. The email was not intended to be friendly. ‘When we meet?’ Got together? I really want to see you ‘, I said … “.

“I’ll tell you my version, I don’t know if I was with her, I don’t know if I sent her an email, the point is that you attack me …”, interrupted Marengo. But Cinthia, always verbose, did not let her continue and counterattacked: “And how am I not going to attack you if I am in a relationship and you are throwing the dogs at my boyfriend … “.

Although many years passed, Ángel de Brito let the guest and her panelist tell each other what they had to say. But Marengo, uncomfortable, tried to cut the discussion and justified herself: “Well, it is an issue that is already there because you are not with the boy, or anything. It is vintage. I think that sometimes among women we have to show solidarity and it seems to me that there, ultimately, the one who was wrong was he who went to put a spike in you. I didn’t know he was dating her first … “.

“Ay dale, stop fucking. They knew it here, they knew it in Chile … In the end with the businessman we separated because the man liked a free life, but I have nothing to say because as a couple he was a true gentleman”, recalled the dancer, about her relationship with Abumohor, who is famous for having dated several local and trans-Andean women.

To end the matter, Marengo shot a stick for Cinthia: “It would make me lose it if I was with someone who had already dated a famous …”. And assuring that he is in a great love present with Eduardo Fort, he concluded: “It seems in bad taste to talk about men from the past being in a relationship …”.

Leaving the difficult subject, Rocío acknowledged that although there is nothing concrete, she has plans to marry Ricky Fort’s brother: “Edu is very serious and structured for everything. I have no proposal, for now nothing. What is there is the idea of ​​having projects together, like any couple … “.

