cinthia gutierrez, singer and daughter of the late Tongo, spent her first Father’s Day without her father. However, more than three months after her departure, she decided to emotionally remember her father with a video that she shared on her social networks. The young artist made a compilation of photos and videos of some moments that she lived next to the being that gave her life, who unfortunately ceased to exist due to kidney failure.

“Happy day, dad. Greetings to heaven”, says the description of the heartfelt publication. She quickly received the support of the public with positive messages that commemorate the interpreter of “La pituca” and her other songs that went viral on YouTube.

#Cint #remembers #Tongo #emotional #video #Fathers #Day #quotgreetings #heavenquot