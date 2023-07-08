Tongo’s daughter Cynthia Gutierrezand Mark Vitto came together to interpret the memorable song “La pituca” in English, whose video clip was released on Sunday, July 2. Until now, the song has caused a furor internationally and is expected to continue adding high figures on the platforms. The Republic spoke with the popular Belt G and told us details about the surprising collaboration with Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlLjuwE9wY0&pp=ygUYY2ludCBndXRpZXJyZXogbGEgcGl0dWNh

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The great chef: celebrities’: are there preferences with Ale Fuller? This revealed Junior Silva

—In 2021, you traveled to Mexico and a producer wanted to carry out a musical project with you. Why didn’t it materialize?

—I worked with a production company in Mexico and yes, we managed to do a tour where we participated in the Plaza de las Estrellas Gallery. They gave me recognition, we made our own song. It was super good for us. We were with the Latin pop genre. That helped me a lot because it was like a musical backup for when I make myself known, to have musical experience.

We work with a producer and so far we keep in touch, but traveling to Mexico constantly is not so feasible yet because I want to position myself more in my Peru. When I traveled in 2021, obviously in Peru not many people knew me yet, now I want the next time I travel to Mexico to know that people in Peru already know me.

We are thinking of going at the end of this 2023. I am postponing it because we have done so well that I do not want to lose the rhythm.

—In what other country would you like to boost your career? Maybe Bolivia, as it has worked for several.

—Yes, this year we were in Argentina at the beginning of the year. It was spectacular for us. They love the music that I make, Latin pop, the covers I make of my father, they love it in Argentina. We have videos out there on social networks, which we share. Argentina received me very well, they really like the style we are doing and that is something that comforts you.

Cinthia Gutierrez talks about her collaboration with Mark Vitto in “La pituca”

—Did you plan to record the song “La pituca” in English a long time ago?

—The projects that we are (doing) on ​​chicha pop, which is a fusion that I am making known, has been going on since last year. We paid tribute to my father while he was alive, because I think that tributes are made while he is alive. I made it public, but it was not so mediatic, but something more intimate, familiar. I did “La pituca” in chicha pop version last year and the people who heard it liked it a lot, they shared it.

My father told me “I want you to do a song in English”, but because of all the events that happened in those months due to my father’s illness, I couldn’t put out “La pituca” in English; however, he did listen to her.

It’s always good to wait a while to heal some wounds, establish yourself again and we already have this version out. For me, it’s important to make his music known and always adding a bit of spark to it, collaborating with colorful characters. The idea is that the spark that my father had, that characterized him, that made all Peruvians happy, is not lost.

—Having so many pitucos, why did you choose Mark Vitto to be part of the video clip?

—I tell you that when we made contact with Mark Vitto It was because of a social media coincidence. We started following each other on TikTok, then on Instagram and we started talking. He told me that he met my father and he didn’t believe him and he told me “the gringo doesn’t lie.” I googled it and it was true, but obviously I didn’t know.

There was a very old file where Mark Vitto he was with my father singing “La pituca” in English. At that moment, the light bulb came on and I said “oh, my god. It can’t be possible. Mark singing in ‘La pituca’ in English”. The idea came to me and I said “my father had asked me for the song in English”. Mark helped me translate it into English and I told him to also be the protagonist of my video clip because it’s A gringo.

—How was the negotiation of the video for “La pituca”?

—I told him “Mark, let’s make TikTok videos” and he said yes in one: “Yes, of course, I’d love to. It’s an honor for me.” When we already met, I proposed that he be my protagonist and he told me “without hesitation. I’m there. I want to be your protagonist, I’m delighted. It’s going to be my first time in a video clip.”

Now that he has participated, he tells me that many groups of Peruvian artists are calling him and also want him to appear in their video clips. That’s what he told me recently. I tell him that normal, he has the right to enjoy his talent, but remember that it was his first time with me. Making a video clip, of course.

—How is he as a person? Does he earn a lot?

—Sometimes when we hear a lot of things in the media, we don’t have a real concept of the person, but the truth is that when I have dealt with him he has been very respectful, a gentleman, he has given me all the facilities to work together. There are many people asking how much I paid Mark Vitto and I start to think that if he had charged me something, I would not have even paid him. That has been a collaboration. I was quite surprised that he was willing to collaborate with me, to give me all the scope for supporting my musical project and it is nothing without any profit or anything like that.

For me, the concept I have about him is a very good one. This collaboration is purely musical, it has nothing to do with another nature nor do we go the other way, as has been speculated. I’m gratefull.

“I mean, hasn’t he charged you anything?”

—He has not charged me a single sol for recording the video clip, for participating with me and his disposition has been totally of solidarity, of support. In the end, you can see a little behind where you can see the chemistry we have as friends, a total laugh out loud. We are always laughing. One day before recording the video clip, he told me “Cinth, I want the recording to be here in my bachelor’s apartment” and I said “perfect”.

The next day I arrived with the entire van, about 100 people. On top of that we ask for breakfast. I also did not imagine that he was going to give us that facility because he is the most coveted bachelor of the moment and he opened his space for us.

Will Cinthia Gutierrez return to Onlyfans?

—You know that among singers little arrangements are made to improve their attractiveness, would you have any surgery?

—Last year that I launched my OnlyFans, several told me, but I am naturally skinny and that is my physiognomy. I love it, I accept myself as I am. Several told me “a little bit of silicone to lift the back, you would like it very much”, and I said “no, I want to give an image that inspires more people who are dedicating themselves to different fields and show their image”. I want to inspire those people that we can have our personal style, not follow a stereotype, a pattern of beauty, but rather show ourselves how we are and highlight our natural attributes.

It’s not that I’m against surgeries, everything is fine with people who want to have surgery, but I feel fine like that. I have my pull.

—Are you still posting photos on your OnlyFans?

—I stopped it last year because of everything that happened, but I don’t rule out going back because people continue to subscribe even though I don’t upload photos. I always get emails and I think that in a month, or a week, I will be reactivating it. Collaborations are coming, you will know with whom. It’s going to be another bomb.

Cinthia Gutiérrez enters the world of OnlyFans. Photo: Composition LR/America TV Capture/TikTok Capture/OnlyFans

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano: Cielo Heredia reveals that he has more work after leaving the orchestra

Cint G talks about mourning his father Tongo

“As for Tongo, how are you mourning?”

-Of course. It was very difficult for me during the time my father was ill. It is not news that we receive from one moment to the next, it is something that we have assimilated over the months, since 2021 when it all began.

The only thing I could do was encourage my father, be with him all day. He would talk to me for hours and hours. He told me “I never want you to stop appearing in front of the cameras, you have to leave.” He found in me someone who could continue to maintain his current music, who could continue to live a little of his essence as an artist.

—Recently, your father was remembered by Linkin Park. How does he make you feel?

—Excited. The official club of Linkin Park wrote to me, that they have direct contact with Linkin Park. Practically, the Linkin Park band wrote to me on Instagram because they reposted the cover song that my father did. They were celebrating a very strong amount of streams on Spotify and they wrote to me. I didn’t publish it or anything because I was just going through a very difficult stage, so it wasn’t the case that I was publishing that, but now I can tell you that the Linkin Park band wrote to me and I have the chat on Instagram at the DM.

At the time, I didn’t assimilate it because I had more important personal issues and I didn’t take it seriously. Over time, I said “oh my god”. I didn’t believe it and it was an honor to be written to by my father, tremendous recognition.

“What did it say in the message Linkin Park sent you?”

—I have the message, I’m looking for it, if you want I’ll read it to you. They sent me a message in English with lots of exclamation points. I didn’t understand and I was translating it, but it’s English with abbreviations. So I responded by saying “thank you very much for taking it into account”. They responded to me privately congratulating me on the great father I have. Those congratulations no one takes it from me.

—Do you think that the memory of your father is supporting you in your career?

—My dad was always supporting me. He told me “go to this channel. If they call you to this channel, go”. There were many people who believed that my dad called the media and, happily, now the media are witnesses that that never happened, but that they called me. He always helped me, recommended me and told me to record in English.

I’m trying to do everything he told me to do and I’m doing very well. Yes, I do feel that he is illuminating me from heaven because I helped him a lot in his entire musical project on YouTube, but obviously we did not want to make it public because at that time, I was low profile, I did not want to appear in the media. I feel that life gives you back everything you do, I feel that my dad is giving me back everything that also in a certain way his daughter helped him, supported him and also because I am his daughter he is helping me.

#Cint #Mark #Vitto #charged #Tongos #daughter #appearing #quotthe #pitucaquot