She did not remain silent. Cint G He spoke exclusively with La República about the distance he has from Gisela Valcárcel’s program, ‘América hoy’. Let us remember that for the daughter of the remembering Tongo, it was a lack of respect for her family legacy not to allow her to present her musical on the program. Along these lines, Cint G indicated that América TV production tried to write to her again, however, she decided to cut off that communication.

What did Cint G say about the program ‘America Today’?

In a live link with La República, Gutierrez She maintained that she understands that the production wanted to charge her, since she points out that “everyone manages their business as they want”; However, she considered that charge unfair, since she has always been collaborative with them at every opportunity she presented herself.

“On several occasions, ‘América hoy’ contacted me and well, now I saw the opportunity to make my musical with which I am applying for Viña del Mar 2024, to promote to the media. Many colleagues and programs have supported me, which I am very grateful. But I don’t know what happened to this program, they told me I had to make a payment. I left them in sight. “I felt uncomfortable and a little disappointed because I have always been a flexible person and I have always supported them with interviews,” said.

Will Cint G revisit the set of ‘America Today’?

The so-called ‘Queen of Chicha Pop’ He stated that he would have no problem if ‘America Today’ asked him to visit them again. However, that would be possible if one condition is met: that they pay for their presence.

“They tried to communicate with me, I saw that they also wrote to me on WhatsApp, they were attentive to my stories, but I no longer continued the conversation because I think it was due to the fact that I had expressed the fact. Maybe if they invite me again, I know what this is like, so it’s normal, I would go, but I would still charge them,” ended.

