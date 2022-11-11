“Tech2Doc is a platform that the Enpam Foundation launched last year with the aim of bridging the cultural gap that we were experiencing widening in the training of doctors and dentists, but I would say of health professionals in general, with respect to the frontier issues of digital health . Topics that, with accelerated speed, are impacting clinical practice and the field of health, also determining a cultural gap of knowledge and skills necessary to better manage technologies in health care rather than being overwhelmed by them “. Thus Luca Cinquepalmi, director of Future and Innovation of the Enpam Foundation, on the sidelines of the second edition of Tech2Doc, an event promoted today in Rome at the Rospigliosi Congress Center by the Enpam Foundation, to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine.

“This portal – explains Cinquepalmi – was born with the idea of ​​accompanying doctors and dentists enrolled in the Enpam Foundation in this transition path in the acquisition of new knowledge and skills to be able to use them in the best possible way in daily clinical practice”.

The platform contains a “vast heterogeneity of information content – underlines the expert – ranging from news reviewed internationally by the most authoritative sources on the subject of digital health, to informative videos by national and international experts who deal with the different declinations in digital health in all their peculiarities, offering professionals a useful reading key to approach the best in the use of these new technologies “.