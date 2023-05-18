Cinque Terre – Finished this afternoon, a few hours in advance, the daytime works for the construction of the underpass in the Monterosso station. Interventions that have caused, from Wednesday onwards, heavy inconvenience, cancellations and delays on the railway line Five lands. The construction site will continue at night. Rfi finished early, thanks to the scheduling and weather conditions, so that in the afternoon, even the track that had been interrupted was once again used for train circulation. An aspect that allowed the delays accumulated today to be mitigated in the last part of the day. The work should have finished on Friday morning.