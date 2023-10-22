Riomaggiore – The interventions started in January 2022 will be completed in July 2024 and so the Via dell’Amore will reopen entirely next summerfor the entire stretch of approximately 900 meters, which connects Riomaggiore with Manarola.

“The timetable is respected, despite the addition of interventions not initially foreseen – says the president of the Liguria Region and government commissioner for the fight against instability Giovanni Toti – Even during the opening of the first section the construction site never stopped and continued to work. Next summer via dell’Amore will be reopened and we will be able to give back to Five landsto the Park, to the Ligirua and to the tourists this jewel as delicate as it is precious”.

Work at sea for the ballast to protect the cliff

Via dell’Amore opened last July 1st, in the first stretch from Riomaggiore for 160 metres, with an entrance ticket costing 5 euros. An experimental project launched by the municipality of Riomaggiore, with entry by reservation for groups of 30 people, every half hour. The total cost of the ecriapertob safety work is 21.9 million euros. The Region became the first financier with a total investment of 12 million. The Ministry of the Environment contributed 3 million and the Ministry of Culture 6.9 million. At the same time, sea defense works are underway, with the construction of a roadbed to protect the 175 meter long cliff.