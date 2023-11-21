La Spezia – “Excessively increasing the fares for the entire season of the Cinque Terre Express would not affect hit-and-run tourism as much as that which chooses the Cinque Terre as a destination”. He said it Donatella Bianchi, president of the Cinque Terre National Park, commenting on the draft agreement that the Liguria Region and Trenitalia have found regarding increases in rail transport tariffs in the Riviera Spezzina. In particular, according to a scheme already sent to the mayors, a day ticket would cost 24 euros, compared to the current 12, and a Park Card up to 32 euros, compared to 18 today, on Saturdays and Sundays between 16 March and November 3. Weekdays in June and September would also undergo increases of around 50%.

A proposal that aroused the “concern of the Park board on the impact it could have on the sale of the Park’s service card and on the impact on the entire territorial system”, reads a note. A portion of the card’s revenues in fact go to services for residents and tourists, which the Park quantifies as 2.5 million euros in 2023, maintenance, research and mitigation projects for hydrogeological risk for around one million and support for the agricultural sector for another million euros. The Region-Trenitalia agreement also includes a contribution of 500 thousand euros in favor of each municipality subscriber. Today at the council meeting the mayors Fabrizia Pecunia (Riomaggiore), Francesco Villa (Vernazza) and Emanuele Moggia (Monterosso) who is also vice president of the Park, were present.

“An efficient, dynamic and sustainable mobility system has developed over the years around the map – said Bianchi – because it is based on integrated public transport, in a territory with a difficult conformation, which has been able to evolve and respond to the various emerging needs. To date 40% of visitors access our territory by purchasing a multi-service Park card: for this reason it continues to represent a valid tool for better planning an effective flow distribution system”. The Park council has requested an urgent meeting with the Liguria Region.

The Region’s response

The Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti and the tourism councilor Augusto Sartori on the note released by the Cinque Terre Park Authority on the new tariff plan of the Cinque Terre Express they state: “We cannot understand how the remodulation of the tariffs for the Cinque Terre, with higher prices in peak periods and greater tourist influx, can facilitate the bite and flee and penalize those who choose the Cinque Terre as a destination. Having said that the distinction between types of tourists appears more ideological than technical, we reiterate what has already been specified: all tourist offers in the world segment their rates, making them less economically convenient in the high season and maximum influx, and, on the contrary, making them relatively more convenient low season or midweek periods”.

“This allows you to better distribute customers throughout all days of the week and all months of the year – underline Toti and Sartori -. This type of tariff, adopted everywhere in tourist offers, from airlines, to hotels, from cruises to the mountain ski lifts, not only will it produce positive effects on the residents of Liguria and the Cinque Terre, with particular discounts, but it will also help to calm the most harmful effects of overtourism which in past years everyone has complained about without identifying solutions. As for the alleged damage to economic activities – continues the note from the Region – it is difficult to imagine it in a place that suffers from overcrowding which does not allow the provision of quality services, as often denounced by mayors, the Park and economic operators. The new rates will not reduce total attendance except minimally, but they will spread them over a greater number of days and months, so as to guarantee comfort and safety. As for investments, in addition to the ‘park card’, which will remain in force facilitated by the current form of ticket sales, they will increase thanks to the specific contributions provided by the Region in favor of the Municipalities of the area. The concerns do not appear clear, if not based on ideological and political assumptions – concludes the note – contrary to the use of pricing as an element of selection and segmentation of demand”.