In Volastra in the Cinque Terre the new bike station



Volastra – The Cinque Terre are more beautiful when seen from above and on two wheels. A bike sharing service in the Park, to visit the paths and villages riding a bicycle, away from the busiest areas, for an experience in direct contact with nature. «It is an additional service that the Park strongly wanted and which integrates increasingly sustainable mobility systems – says the president Donatella Bianchi – In this horizon, the new bike sharing enriches the tourist offer of the area in a green key, to experience the characteristic intertwining between man and nature in its various dimensions, from the villages overlooking the sea, to the high lands, passing through sanctuaries immersed in nature and silence, up to the discovery of rural settlements, with unprecedented points of view on the terraced landscape of the Cinque Terre. These bikes bring us up to speed with other places in the world that have already figured out how this type of bike can help reduce our impact on the planet.”

Bike sharing will be active from Monday 3 July. «It was not easy to get to the start of the project – continues Patrizio Scarpellini, director of the park – but the important fact is that we have inaugurated a functional station. In fact, for three years it will be entrusted to bikes in the city. This is a very important fact for the tourist who can download the app to have accurate information and greater safety. The bike has an added value for me. When you ride a bike you can smell and breathe the Cinque Terre. It’s a way of making a territory known through emotions, aspects and elements that we don’t get by car or train». Bike sharing is a project carried out by the Park, as part of the tender of the Ministry of the Environment “Parchi Per il Clima”, with an initial investment of around 240 thousand euros.

Tourists will have 30 pedal assisted bicycles and 10 classic mountain bikes at their disposal, positioned in the five stations distributed in the villages or in the hilly hamlets. The Cinque Terre thus equip themselves with infrastructures such as electric charging stations, signage, lighting and video surveillance, with strategic locations in the protected area, to offer integrated mobility to public transport, connecting towns and points of historical interest and naturalistic. «We presented one of the bike stations, locations where bicycles are placed and recharged automatically. All you have to do is download the app, register and buy the pass – continues Marco Giuppone, sales manager of the Bicincittà company – At this point you can take the bicycle and then bring it back to any other station. Everything that can be done is contained within the app, where there are also any new pick-up and drop-off points. the e-bikes selected for the Cinque Terre allow you to tackle the typical ups and downs of this area without problems».

To make the use of bicycles even easier, to report any malfunctions and to view the most suitable routes it will be possible to consult a special application of the Bicincittà company. Leader in the sector, Bicincittà is the most widespread bike sharing service in Italy, present in over 100 cities. Their bicycles, parked in strategic points, are available 365 days a year and allow you to experience cities and localities in a simple, fun and economical way. A company that promotes sustainable mobility projects. In fact, the identification of additional stations is envisaged, thanks to the involvement of accommodation facilities, restaurants and farms, which will offer the service to their lenses, through applications that will allow bicycles to be rented quickly and easily. To do this, simply register and download the Weelo – We Love Bike app and register. The bicycle costs 3 euros for the first hour and two euros for the following hours.