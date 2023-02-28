Spice – The deep station of the sea laboratory “Levante Canyon Morning” (Labmare), project coordinated by the Ligurian District of marine technologies, was recovered off the coast of the Cinque Terre as planned.

The module, which has been added to the coastal station located in the bay of Santa Teresa, acquires data on the waters of the Ligurian Sea from a position off the coast of the Cinque Terre at a depth of 600 meters at a submarine canyon.

To explain the functioning of “Levante Canyon Morning” are the researchers involved in the project: “Located in a unique environment, where white coral habitats have been identified, two profilers measure the current throughout the water column; moreover, three Ctd (Conductivity Temperature Depth) probes, spaced about 300 meters from each other, detect the temperature and conductivity of the water, from which the derivatives on salinity, density and other characteristics are obtained. The data obtained, which have passed the quality control, are published on Seanoe and are available to the community”.

These operations constitute a first step towards a complete climatic study of the Ligurian Sea east coast: “These data – conclude the researchers – represent a valuable source of information on a stretch of sea that is still little studied. However, more time will be needed to have enough data to identify trends in climate change in this area of ​​the Mediterranean. Certainly the effort made by LabMare constitutes an important first step in this direction”.