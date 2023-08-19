La Spezia – A stretch of coast in the Cinque Terre collapses, immediately below the town of Corniglia, a hamlet in the municipality of Vernazza, under the eyes of tourists and bathers. The detachment of a few quintals of rock it took place in the early afternoon at the cemetery of the third of the five famous villages on the La Spezia coast, the only one that does not rise close to the sea, but overhangs a promontory about 100 meters above sea level. The collapse was immortalized on video by some people who passed by boat in that area, without any injuries.

“A lot of dust, but fortunately no damage was reported to the town given that the detachment took place in the lower part – explains Franco Villa, mayor of Vernazza -. Obviously everyone remembered what happened in Camogli in 2021 (the partial collapse of the cemetery, ed), but today we are talking about a much milder event”. On that occasion, the mayor had already turned on a beacon on the Corniglia cemetery. “It stands on a cliff that is inexorably crumbling, like the whole country – he says -. We will do further tests tomorrow.”