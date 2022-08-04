Spice – Separate collection is now done directly on the boats that bring thousands of tourists every day to the Cinque Terre and Porto Venere, starting from the seafront of La Spezia. This is the project launched on the units of the 5Terre Golfo della Spezia maritime consortium by Iren spa and the Cinque Terre National Park to lighten the burden of waste carried by visitors to the famous five villages of the Ligurian coast.

“A small campaign with great significance, – he said Luca Dal Fabbropresident of Iren – created to respond to a local need and raise awareness among its visitors “.

How does it work

Travelers will be invited to keep bottles, packaging and various packages until returning on board, where they can empty backpacks and pockets in the ecological islands. The Acam Ambiente manager will then take care of collecting and treating the waste.

“This initiative has great cultural value, in an area that wants to switch to the circular economy – said Donatella Bianchi, president of the Park Authority -. The best energy is the one we decide not to consume, but we cannot think of living under a glass case. So, while we try to limit consumption, we give guests the opportunity to dispose of waste correctly, associating this gesture with the moment of pure beauty who live by being able to sail on this sea and along this coast “.

The Park is also studying the project of creating ecological islands within the marinas of the villages to serve the local fishing fleet and boaters.