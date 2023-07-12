Genoa – In the afternoon, the Fire Brigade and Alpine Rescue collaborated in the rescue of one French hiker who got stuck on the path between Monterosso and Levanto: the woman was unable to continue later for an ankle pain.

The first to reach it and provide care were the men of the Alpine Rescue, in the meantime the VF Drago helicopter arrived from the sky. The heli-rescuer personnel descended, proceeded to harness the girl cwith a special evacuation triangle and then hoisted her aboard the aircraft for transport to the hospital for treatment.