La Spezia – This afternoon, the firefighters of the Genoa Flight Department intervened in the La Spezia area to rescue a hiker who, along the path between Monterosso and Vernazzahad fallen causing a facial trauma.

The doctor and nurse on duty reached the injured man by lowering himself from the helicopter with the winch. Then they stabilized it. Again using the helicopter’s winch, the hiker was then hoisted on board for transport to the hospital Saint martin of Genoa.

The teams of the La Spezia firefighters operated from the ground in collaboration with the staff of the Alpine Rescue.