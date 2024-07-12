the intervention

Daniel Izzo

The countdown has officially begun. The last works will be completed by July 19th. Then, from the 26th, the Via dell’Amore will be available to visitors again. They will be able to enjoy what was once a connecting road and is now an open-air museum. Thanks to the works commissioned by the Liguria Region, a universally recognized attraction will once again be available to the Cinque Terre. The last questions, regarding management, a possible night opening, and more are still being considered by the municipality of Riomaggiore and the Cinque Terre National Park. (video by Daniele Izzo)



00:50