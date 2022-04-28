Spice- By June, one hundred new poles and signposts will be installed on the Cinque Terre trails. One third of the total vertical signs, affixed to the 130 kilometers of walkways, will be replaced by the maintainers appointed by the National Park after a two-month census phase, which was also attended by volunteers from the CAI La Spezia.

Smartphone in hand, the technicians were able to update the 300 georeferential points via an App 188, through new photographs and data in table format, providing the Park Authority an important amount of digital data on poles, arrows, tables and information boardsdivided by state of conservation: bad, poor, good and excellent.

“The Park has planned a widespread redevelopment and integration of vertical signs – said the president Donatella Bianchi -, as essential to make the experience of visiting and getting to know the values ​​preserved in our landscape increasingly safe and satisfying”. The new posts and arrows are made of larch wood.