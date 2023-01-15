The 19-year-old Kenyan precedes the Azzurri by 6”: Stefano Baldini was 3rd in 2005. Women: Chebet wins

A (half) taboo debunked. The Five Mills no. 91 brings men’s Italy back on the podium after 18 years, but not on the top step, where it has been missing for 37 years. The partial feat is achieved by Yeman Crippa, increasingly the top blue also in cross. On the day of the Epiphany, the Trentino rider had been third in Campaccio, where the last tricolor placement from the “top three” dates back to 2015. In San Vittore Olona, ​​the town on the outskirts of Milan which has been the uninterrupted theater of the Cinque Mulini since 1933 , in the test that also counts as the twelfth stage of the World Cross Country Tour, is exceeded. And not just because in previous experiences he had been fourth in 2017, fifth in 2018 and sixth in 2019 and 2020. We need to go back to 1988 to find a similar placement for an Italian: Giuseppe Miccoli, in that edition, was beaten by the Kenyan Paul Kipkoech, world champion of the 10,000 in Rome a year earlier. And until 1986 to find the last Italian athlete capable of triumphing in the race which, with its great load of charm and suggestions, passes through the Meraviglia Mill and near the Chiapparini Farm. Alberto Cova, that day, in a confrontation between Olympic champions (two of the 38 passed through San Vittore Olona), preceded Gelindo Bordin. And the enthusiasm skyrocketed. Then, on the podium (third place), Francesco Panetta (1987), Ranieri Carenza (1988), Genny Di Napoli (1996) and, lastly, Stefano Baldini (2005) would also arrive. See also MotoGP | Quartararo: "In Portimao I want to fight for the podium"

The race — Soon five of them fly off. But Crippa, in the middle of the third of the five laps (for a total of 10.2 km), in the context of a less prestigious cast than other times, remains alone with the most awaited rival: Gideon Rono, 20 years old on February 22nd , a Kenyan living in Japan, one of 27’11” in the 10,000, but with a curriculum to be written. The two, on the penultimate pass from the finish line, travel paired up with a good margin over their pursuers. The European champion seems to want to wait for the sprint, but the young opponent attacks and Yeman loses precious meters. The gap will not change and is enough to separate the two by six seconds at the finish (29’00” to 29’06”). Third is the Tunisian Mohamed Jhinaoui, fourth the Kenyan Benson Lingokal, credited with the same 29’45”. Fifth went to the second of the Italians, Neka Crippa (29’47”), Yeman’s older brother. Other Azzurri: Abderrazzak Gasmi eighth (30’19”), Michele Fontana ninth (30’20”), Luca Alfieri tenth (30’21”). See also WEC | Alpine LMDh on the track in summer 2023: "We are very active"

The comment — “I’m a bit disappointed – admits Crippa – because at a certain point I hoped to win, I believed in it. I found a tough opponent, stronger than me. But I’m happy with how I conducted the race. I did what I could. Compared to Campaccio I’ve taken a step forward, I’m closing the cross season well and from now on I’ll only have a head on my debut in the marathon, on April 2nd in Milan”. Already in the evening, the policeman returned to Monte Gordo, in the Portuguese Algarve, where he had been training for a week and where he will remain for another two. Then he will spend one at home and then leave for Iten, Kenya, where he will finalize his preparation for the 42km. Meanwhile, among others, Yoghi Chiappinelli will be followed, in the morning involved in a crash at the start of the 10 km of Valencia finished for honor of signing, on February 19 at the Seville marathon (another debut) and Iliass Aouani, on March 19 to that of Barcelona. See also The three successes and two errors of Tigres in their 2-1 victory over León

Women — The female Cinque Mulini (km 6.2) goes one way: the 22-year-old Kenyan Beatrice Chebet, on the 5000m world silver and gold at the Commonwealth Games, already third at Campaccio 2022, dominated. She too, like Rono, is represented by the manager from Brescia, Federico Rosa. She finished in 19’41 ”, beating compatriot Lucy Mavia 15” (19’56 ”) and Burundian Francine Niyomukunzi 43 (20’24”). Good fifth is the first blue, the 22 year old Giovanna Selva (20’36”), a girl in constant growth. Sixth is Elisa Palmero (21’03”), seventh Gloria Giudici (21’36”), eighth Silvia Oggioni (21’44”).

The indoors — While waiting for the federal council on Monday, which risks being very hot, the first noteworthy indoor results are also flocking. After the beautiful 60 women’s hurdles on Saturday (Guarriello 8″19, Besana 8″20, Carmassi 8″23, which went from 9th to 11th place on the Italian all-time list), Sunday in the 60s in Ancona the Tuscans Samuele Ceccarelli (6″61) and Larissa Iapichino (7″47) shine, preceded by 1/100 by the 16-year-old Alice Pagliarini before the debut of the next long weekend.

