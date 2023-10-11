I knew everything. Natalia Merino It became a trend after the spread of a video of her still husband, Sebastián Guerrero, kissing a woman named Natalia Villanueva. The person responsible for sharing the clip on TikTok was the influencer Ric La Torre, who assured that he spoke with Merino hours before sharing the clip. Along those lines, Cinnamon Style was in charge of confirming the breakup and pointed out that just a week ago they had decided to go their separate ways.

What did Ric La Torre say about the Cinnamon Style video?

Through TikTok, La Torre reported that he had spoken with Natalia Merino. He also maintained that she was surprised by the images of her and that she had been away from her partner since last September 29.

“I had already spoken with her. He didn’t confirm a separation, but he did confirm a distance. I think I was quite respectful in not taking those images at the time. “Natalia told me not to publish it, and that’s why I spoke to her,” held for ‘America Today’.

Natalia Villanueva’s best friend came out to defend her

The popular tiktoker also stated that the best friend of the woman he was seen with Sebastian Guerrero she wrote on Instagram in order to defend her friend. She maintained that the arguments used by the users are false and that it was never about infidelity.

“In the end, her best friend also wrote to me and gave me a complete list to get face for her. In the end, the girl (Natalia Villanueva) closed all of her social networks”he finished.