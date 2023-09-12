“Unfortunately, Italian women who will receive a diagnosis of breast cancer this year are 57 thousand. Fortunately, not all of them develop metastases, in fact 80% of them are disease-free after 10 years. However, there are also 52 thousand women we are treating for metastatic breast cancer.” These are the words of Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom – Italian Association of Medical Oncology, on the sidelines of the press conference with which Astrazeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced the reimbursement, granted by Aifa, for trastuzumab deruxtecan, a drug-conjugated monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer.