“We are drawing up a guideline that has a different value, much more important than congresses and recommendations because it defines a tool that is not only scientific, but also medico-legal and therefore goes to support all the activities that Aiom has done in relation to the vaccinations of the cancer patient”. Thus Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), on the sidelines of the event ‘Frames – Focusing on Herpes zoster. New perspectives for prevention in cancer patients’, promoted by GSK and underway in Rome, underlining the importance of vaccination in cancer patients.

“Until recently – he explains – some doctors, including some oncologists, were convinced that the cancer patient should not take vaccines because they are immunosuppressed, thinking they could harm him, but in reality it was not like this: more than hurting him, they could give a decrease in efficacy as it is the severely immunosuppressed patient, but almost never the oncological one who can detect a vaccine ineffectiveness, but not damage”.

Thanks to innovation in the medical field, the new vaccine formulations ensure that immunosuppressed patients can be vaccinated, “perhaps in the interval between cycles or before starting treatment – specifies Cinieri – if the clinical situation allows it, to protect against a damage not only related to a disease other than cancer, but also related to a toxicity that can also be chronic”. In particular, in fact, “the shingles, in addition to hurting when it occurs, can cause pain for years or for life – warns the specialist – with significant, irrepressible pain, and unfortunately it can also relapse, which is why even subjects who have already had a herpes zoster skin infection in the past, and not just chickenpox, must and can be vaccinated”. And since Herpes zoster is caused by a reactivation of the varicella virus, “95% of us – concludes Cinieri – have had an encounter with that virus which can rekindle itself in various clinical manifestations. fact: from the age of 60 onwards we should all get vaccinated”.