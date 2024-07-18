“By changing our lifestyles we can reduce new cancer cases by about 30%. We need to spread this type of culture. It’s about talking about how important it is to stop smoking and drinking alcohol” and, on the other hand, “doing physical activity”, sticking to “a healthy and balanced diet”, but also working on adhering “to screening programs – which had many difficulties during the pandemic and which in some parts of Italy is struggling to recover – All these things together are useful for reducing the risk of cancer”, but they also help “the National Health Service, a heritage that has increasingly high costs”. This was said by Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, speaking this morning in Rome at the launch of the national campaign ‘Tumors, choose prevention’ promoted by the same Foundation and implemented with the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italy.

As Aiom, “we are working hard – continues Cinieri – because we know that the treatment of cancer patients has high costs”. Of course, “there is an increase in recoveries, there is a chronicization of the disease, but we must increasingly prevent people from getting sick. We can do this by explaining the benefits of changing lifestyle” and adhering to screening. “In Puglia we have recovered pre-pandemic levels in screening, reaching 60%”, against a national average of less than 50% for mammography, “dedicating 4 operational units to diagnostics, but other regions have also taken action in this direction”.