Gas, the numbers don’t add up. Dragons and the “clouds on the horizon”

There energy crisis is there for all to see. The premier Dragons at the press conference the other day he spoke clearly of “clouds on the horizon “ for the price of gas but there are those who go against the tide. This is the minister for the ecological transaction. Roberto Cingolani – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – he reassured everyone by saying that the gas will not fail. All this while the price of electricity in Italy was quoted at 536 euros per Mwh and the gas above i 2 euros per cubic meter. To a specific question about the possibility of rationing, the Minister of Ecological Transition replied with a series of fake numbers based on the usual “ifs” and the usual “buts”. “We were very clear on these numbers“Cingolani said. Actually they are confused And deliberately ambiguous to cover reality.

If, – the Fact continues – in the basic hypothesis, the Russia will keep one 30% reductionsince October 30 million cubic meters per day will be missing: where are the suppliers to replace them? The 7/8 billion cubic meters promised by Cingolani are in metaphysics. They probably refer to the additional gas that should come from Algeria for at least 6 billion, but where is this gas? Who contracted it and at what price? While Cingolani scatters optimism the president of the Energy Authority continues to warn us that: the utilities risk default; there may be no gas and at these prices the industry could reduce the demand of energy but at the expense of GDP. The government rules out problems but the rationing is already in place and there is a risk that it will happen in a disordered waywithout social support for families in difficulty.

