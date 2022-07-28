Cingolani: I will not be a minister by choice in the next government

The answer to the questions of the reporters of the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani at a press conference at the ministry headquarters in Rome.

Gas: Cingolani, no industrial containment measures are envisaged

Even in the event that Russian supplies were completely interrupted with the current ones storage plans Italy would have enough gas until February. This was stated by the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani presenting the gas floor at Mite. The minister specified that “the lack of Russian gas will be compensated for by new Algerian supplies and for this reason no measures are foreseen to drastically contain demand from the industries. At the moment, energy security is guaranteed with an absolutely light and sustainable national gas savings plan ”.

Gas: Cingolani, 2 more regasifiers are needed

“We will send at 100% capacity i regasifiers we have but this will bring us another 3/4 billion cubic meters. We need two new regasifiers ”. The said Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani during a press conference. “They cannot be placed in the South due to a bottleneck in Sulmona and then”, she explained, “they must be placed in the North, one on the Tyrrhenian and one on the Adriatic. One day they will go away, they will be floating structures moored where there is a pipe to which they can be connected. One is planned in Piombino and the other in Ravenna. Piombino is the one that will be ready first, because there are all the technical conditions to connect safely. For Ravenna, on the other hand, a connection is needed so we will need an extra year but it is essential that between the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 they start regasification “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

