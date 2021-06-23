The transition of mobility towards a 100% electric future does not stop. Even the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, takes the side of electrification: the future, according to him, is marked, and nothing will prevent mobility from becoming full electric within ten years, perhaps a little more. “It is evident that one is taking place epochal transformation, our growth model must be with the Planet and for the Planet “, said Cingolani in reference to the sustainable transition which is also involving the mobility sector.

Electric transition, forcing times would be a mistake

Cingolani spoke during the Online Talk “Electric mobility for a sustainable future”, organized by Rcs Academy in collaboration with Motus-E and The Corriere della Sera. And it was precisely the newspaper on newsstands this morning that reported some of the statements by the Minister of Ecological Transition, which outlined his first prediction regarding the electrification of mobility: “In the PNRR alone, there are about 20,000 new charging stations. It’s called transition, it will take time to create the conditions but between 2030 and 2040 mobility will be fully or predominantly electric. We need to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen our supply chains ”. The same talk was also attended by Francesco Venturini, President of Motus-E and CEO of Enel X, who added: “We need to show our customers that using energy from sustainable sources is not only right but it is economically advantageous“.

Cingolani: “Electric ones cost, better Euro 6 than Euro 0”

Accelerating this electrical transition is not easy, however, and not everyone agrees on the first move to make in this sense. Always Venturini underlines: “Simplify the rules for installation infrastructure is the priority. In Rome there are 15 municipalities, each municipality has its own rules. It takes more than 365 days to install a public column in Italy “. Massimo Nordio, CEO of Volkswagen Group Italia and Vice President of Motus-E, on the other hand, has a different opinion, underlining: “We need to intervene on the infrastructures by creating one high power charging network and the adoption of electric mobility by companies “.