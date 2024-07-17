Cinépolis will launch special popcorn of Deadpool & Wolverine of lemon chili flavor next to the sale of the pigeon coops.

According to the specialized page “Movie glasses and collectibles”, the new flavor of special popcorn for Deadpool & Wolverine will go on sale for the movie premiere.

“Cinepolis will sell the Popcorn of Deadpool and Wolverine Chili and lemon flavor. With that design on the popcorn basket,” they wrote alongside a photograph of the basket she will have.

The Chili and lemon flavored popcorn They will have a special basket from the movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

In addition to popcorn, Cinepolis will launch a special popcorn machine for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, with both characters in figures next to the popcorn basket.

