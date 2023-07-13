Cinepolis and Cinemex are the brands that lead movie theaters in Mexico, however, there are many mysteries of the complexes, as many decide to attend to savor the popcorn, or enjoy the movie that is opening on the billboard, on this occasion, it impacted all an employee of the Mexican ark who was born on September 28, 1971, with the name of Organización Ramírez Cinemas, when revealing what do they do when they rent a whole room.

The best plan for many is to attend the different complexes to enjoy a movie and rest for a moment, some opt for Cinépolis for the popcorn, others prefer the taste of food in Cinemex, therefore, users usually compare from the services that they offer in sweets, cafeteria, discounts at ticket offices, as well as the comfort of the seats.

On this occasion, the Mexican company dedicated to the exhibition of films affiliated with Cinépolis Chile, Cinépolis USA, Cinépolis India Pvt. Ltd., MÁS, became a trend, after a cinema worker exposed what they do when they rent a hall.

Both in Cinépolis and Cinemex, it is possible to have a private movie theater, so that you can share the seventh art with whomever you want to enjoy, thus enjoying your favorite films, in ‘the magic of the cinemayou can rent the room for 5 or up to 30 guests, to contract, it can be with a cinema manager of your choice and through the website.

Likewise, in the company recognized by the slogan “the capital of cinema“, it is possible to rent a room, for which, through the TikTok social network, the account of ‘@rey_cesaar’, revealed his experience working in a branch of the Cinépolis chain, causing a stir by saying that he would show what was happening to the be in that situation.

The staff, during the viral video, revealed: “The first thing we have to do is start serving about 1,350 soft drinks, They’re going to split between Apple Coke and Sprite and here we can see what the food preparation is like.”

Thus, when placing the refreshments and the Popcornthey deliver it to the clients, so that they can enjoy the function they chose, thus causing hundreds of Internet users to react immediately.

