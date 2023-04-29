Fans of the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, they have not waited to buy the Delorean Playmobil, as well as go to theaters cinemex in Mexico, for the collectible popcorn, however, they could not buy them, although on digital platforms such as Facebook and Mercado Libre, the resellers they offer it for incredible prices; too high

For this reason, various videos have become a trend on the internet by letting people see Cinemex workers confront ‘guests’, for the popcorn of back to the future ‘Delorean’, as collectors witness reaching it, but these had already been exhausted.

Mexican movie theater chains, both Cinemex and Cinépolis, always seek to create a strategy to attract their audiences. For this reason, the filming industry, which has 2×1 tickets at the box office on Wednesdays, decided to sell popcorn inspired by Back to the Future, for which is a replica of the time machine.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@nutrijuanfriki’ account made his annoyance known, because being a collector he highlighted his illusion in wanting to acquire the Delorean popcorn, but this was prevented due to: “there was a lot of corruption in the It was time for the manager to sell it and I see that it was not just in that Cinemex, but in various branches where, huh? Well, more than one piece was sold. Here in Coapa the manager proposed that more than one be sold per person and worst of all is that I saw that many people bought the card right there to buy another popcorn. So that gives me a little courage, because for those of us who are fans, those of us who do have the guest special with black card, which we comply with going to more than 24 functions a year in its branches, we did not have any benefit. With this product we had to form in the same line as everyone”.

To prevent others from buying from resellers, Manuel Hernández, being a collector, mentioned other alternatives during the video for those who did not reach the popcorn.

Playback special guest cards

Basic: It is red, you obtain this level when you go to the Service Center, it accumulates 5% of purchases.

Gold: To acquire it you must accumulate 12 visits during the year, and accumulate 8%.

Premium: It is black, with it you save lines, in addition to accumulating 10%, to acquire it you need to have 24 visits at Cinemex.