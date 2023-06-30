This Thursday, July 29, the pre-sale of tickets began to go see the film directed by Greta Gerwig, soon to be released on July 20, 2023 and one of the most talked about topics among fans of the film is: How much will the Barbie collectible cups cost at Cinemex?

As it is already tradition, Cinemex brings the magic of cinema in the form of collectible glasses and allusive popcorn to the biggest hits of each season. This time it is the turn of Barbie, a film that generates more curiosity than expectation.

Some people believe that it could be the big surprise of Hollywood in 2023 and others describe it as an anticipated failure despite having in the cast with actors and actresses such as Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Greta Gerwig, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, among others.

Let’s go back to what interests us this time, How much will the collectible cups and the popcorn that Cinemex will release together with the premiere of Barbie on July 20th cost?

buy the best barbie products on Amazon.

This information and much more you will discover today, in the only media that writes for you, a human being who wants to add to his collection the item alluding to the doll that made the Mattel toy brand famous.

Barbie cups and dovecotes

According to the investigation on leaks that we carried out from DEBATE, there will be three different models of collection glasses that Cinemex will release together with the premiere of the film, in addition to the already mentioned popcorn.

Each glass of Barbie would be priced at 120 Mexican pesos, that is, just over 7 US dollars. A cheap cost compared to other collectors items.

Besides, If you want to buy the combo with the three pieces, you will have to pay only 285 pesosor 16.64 US dollars according to the current exchange rate.

Each of the glasses has a lenticular style and has different designsall of them designed from the characteristic pink color that has already become a fundamental part of the brand.

Complementing the name from the movie ‘Barbie’ are pastel colors that you’ll enjoy if you really grew up with Mattel’s iconic doll.