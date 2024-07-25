This month Cinemex and Cinépolis have been in trend, since on their posters there are highly anticipated films such as “Inside Out 2”, “Despicable Me 4”, “Deadpool & Wolverine”, as well as they have placed again great films such as Harry Potter, Caroline, Edward Scissorhands, The Godfather, The Corpse Bride, re-releases that are already in pre-sale, and If you want to enjoy yourself but don’t want to run out of savings when the paycheck is about to arrive, we present to you the benefits that Cinemex and Cinépolis cards give you this 2024.

The favorite place for family, friends and couples are the movie theaters, because in addition to enjoying the movies on the billboard, they can buy combos related to the movies, collect popcorn poppers, figures and glasses, If you want to enjoy yourself like a king at the movie theater, we’ll tell you when it will be cheapest to visit Cinemex and Cinépolis.

What are the benefits of Cinépolis?

Many moviegoers often compare movie theater chains, from the box office price, as well as comparing the daily combos, with respect to the Mexican company dedicated to the exhibition of films founded in 1971 in the city of Morelia, under the name of Ramírez Organization, Monday is the cheapest day, since they will be able to enjoy this combo.

◉ Monday Combo for $205: 2 tickets + 1 popcorn + 2 jumbo soft drinks.

◉ Tuesday 2×1 in all formats: Macro XE®, IMAX®, 4DX™, Cinépolis VIP® and more

Fan

◉ Club Cinepolis Logo

◉ Earn 5% in points* on your total purchase.

◉ When you join, you will receive a welcome gift in your email.

Fanatic

◉ Earn 10% in points* on your total purchase.

◉ Special price tickets for 3D, Macro XE®, 4DX™, Cinépolis® Plus and Sala Junior.

◉ In addition to discounts on refills of large or jumbo popcorn and large soda.

Superfan

◉ Earn 10% in points* on your total purchase.

◉ At this level you can get more benefits, such as tickets to Cinépolis VIP® at a special price and discounts on VIP combos.

How to join:



◉ Enter the Cinépolis app

◉ Click on register for free

◉ Enter your email to validate it

◉ Create your profile by entering your data

◉ Confirm them and your digital Cinépolis Club will be created

Benefits of Cinemex

The Mexican company dedicated to the development and operation of multiplex cinema exhibition complexes, founded in 1993, with the motto “The magic of cinema”, allows you to enjoy incredible discounts and collectibles of the films in theaters at each complex to attract its “Guests.”

Below we present the benefits offered at each level of your card, as well as its summer promotion, so that you don’t spend so much and enjoy popcorn and soft drinks at each premiere.

Level one



◉ Welcome benefit of your choice

◉ Accumulation of 3% of Cinemex points

◉ Birthday combo at preferential cost

◉ Combo Monday

◉ 2×1 Tuesdays in all rooms

◉ Thursday special combo

◉ $25 popcorn and soda refill

Basic level



◉ 2D free ticket

◉ Accumulation of 5% of Cinemex points

◉ Birthday combo

◉ Combo Monday

◉ 2×1 Tuesdays in all rooms

◉ Thursday special combo

◉ $20 popcorn and soda refill

◉ 4th visit per month is free

◉ Loyalty Combo

Gold level

◉ Free 2D ticket when leveling up

◉ Accumulation of 8% of Cinemex points

◉ Birthday combo

◉ Combo Monday

◉ 2×1 Tuesdays in all rooms

◉ Thursday special combo

◉ $15 popcorn and soda refill

◉ 4th visit per month is free

◉ Loyalty Combo

Premium Level



◉ 2D free ticket

◉ Accumulation of 10% of Cinemex points

◉ Birthday combo

◉ Combo Monday

◉ 2×1 Tuesdays in all rooms

◉ Platinum room promotion Monday

◉ Thursday special combo

◉ Popcorn and soda refill

◉ 4th visit per month is free

◉ Loyalty Combo

◉ Special line at the ticket office and candy store