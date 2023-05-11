Social networks, in addition to serving to connect people from anywhere in the world, have helped to know market advice, and choose which brand is usually better to buy, thus benefiting consumers, before this, we present two viral videos, one of Cinemex and another from Cinépolisso you can decide which cinema is better to buy.

Everyone likes to go to the cinema to eat popcorn, nachos and soft drinks, but since it is almost at the end of the fortnight, it is something that clients usually analyze if it is best to go to a Cinemex or Cinépolis theater, therefore, they review their prices, in the same way, which one has combos cheaper.

The Cinemex and Cinépolis cinema chains usually have discounts and offers on their cards, and even refill popcorn and soft drinks at a low cost, they usually create marketing strategies in their popcorn and advertisements, likewise, each one has combos, for that customers ‘save’.

Cinépolis and Cinemex dominate the movie market in Mexico, therefore, we present to you their cheapest combos so you don’t finish the fortnight.

Combo Monday at Cinemex

In his TikTok account, ‘@cinemextepic’, the Mexican company dedicated to the development and operation of multiple film exhibition complexes founded in 1993 by Adolfo Fastlicht, Miguel Ángel Davila, Matthew Heyman, shares how ‘guests’ can take advantage of benefits exclusive.

Throughout the clip, the employee explained what customers can take with them when they have special guest card, for $169 pesos:

2 large soft drinks

2 large soft drinks and some large popcorn

large classic popcorn

Cinemex or Cinepolis? This cinema has cheaper combos so you don’t finish the fortnight

Combo Monday at Cinépolis

Meanwhile, the user ‘@layonstate’, showed the combo Monday at the Mexican company dedicated to the exhibition of films founded in 1971, whose executive director since 2004 is Alejandro Ramírez Magaña.

During the clip, the content creator showed that having the club cardthey must go to the box office to order the combo Monday, later, they must see the billboard to choose a movie and their places in the room.

Later, when paying for the tickets, in the sweet shop they will give you a Monday combo which for $174 pesos, is made up of:

2 jumbo soft drinks

1 jumbo popcorn

Finally, he added little-known facts: “for 6 pesos you can enlarge the popcorn, you can exchange a soft drink for an Ice or a water for your Monday combo, at no extra cost.”