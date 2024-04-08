













The CCXP Mexico It is shaping up to be one of the most important and interesting events for pop culture in the country. Now the large cinema chain, Cinemex, has just announced its presence at the event, with a stage known as the Thunder Stage.

Thunder Stage by Cinemex will be an area present at CCXP Mexico that will be a delight for attendees and film lovers. There you can see premieres, trailers and meet different directors, producers and world-class celebrities.

As if that were not enough, they will have the special presentation of a short film called The invincibles. This was made by Reserva Films and will show the most authentic superheroes of Mexico. All in an adventure that combines Mexican traditions with the world of pop culture.

The Cinemex Thunder Stage will be available on May 3, 4 and 5 at CCXP Mexico. If you are one of those who will attend this event, then do not miss the opportunity to shop around. Well, they promise that it will be an unforgettable experience.

What else can we expect at CCXP Mexico?

CCXP México is an event that celebrates the best of pop culture and will take place on May 3, 4 and 5, 2024 at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City. Tickets are now on sale through their official site where you can buy your access either for just one day, for all three or even to have early access, with an additional day prior to the event.

Throughout these days there will be special guests, such as the actor Giancarlo Esposito. There will also be cosplay, artist presentations and of course sales of figures, clothing, posters, figurines and other collectibles. In addition to space for gaming so you can distract yourself from your purchases. Are you interested in attending?

