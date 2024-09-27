Today the general sale of the batmobile dovecote of batman in Cinemex and confirm their price.

It is about the columbarium number 3 by Batman’s 85th Anniversary that sell in Cinemexwhich is inspired by the Batmobile of the superhero in the movie Tim Burton from 1989.

The price of the palomera is 589 Mexican pesos in combo with butter popcorn and two large soft drinks included.

Today, September 27, the general sale began for anyone who wants the columbarium of the batmobilebecause yesterday was the exclusive pre-sale for members with a special guest card.

It should be noted that the pigeon house has LED lights and the wheels do turn as if it were a real cart.

Furthermore, the arrival of the columbarium based on the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy with Christian Bale as batman.