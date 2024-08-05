This August, movie theater chains in Mexico are celebrating, which is why they want to end the summer and new release campaign with the best offers on the market, so that customers do not miss that movie they have been waiting for for months and that is finally being shown in theaters. Specifically, there are two very famous chains that have these promotions, and below we will let you know about them so that you can go to the theater of your choice.

In the chain Cinemex There will be offers of August 5-28 and here you can check them out:

– Traditional 2D and 3D room: $28 Mexican pesos

– Premium Room: $28 MXN

– Dolby Room: $28 MXN

– 4D: $28 MXN

– IMAX: $68 MXN

– Market: $68 MXN

– Platinum: $68 MXN

Restrictions applied:

– From Mondays to Sundays

– Performances before 3pm

– Apply by purchasing at the box office, on the web and in the app

– Limited to 6 tickets per transaction

As to Cinepoliswill also have a range of days between the August 5th and 28th. Here are the offers:

– Traditional room: $29 Mexican pesos

– VIP: $79 MXN

– IMAX: $79 MXN

– 4D-X: $79 MXN

– Junior Room: MXN

– XE Macro: MXN

Restrictions applied:

– From Mondays to Sundays.

– Performances before 3pm.

– Does not apply to +Que Cine content and re-releases of the Harry Potter saga, Coraline, concerts and other specials.

– Only applies when purchasing at the box office.

With all this information in mind, it’s time to look at the times that best suit you and have a good time in the company of friends or family with excellent films, where premieres such as Alien: Romulus that it is almost reaching the theaters.

Via: Cinemas

Author’s note: It will be time to watch some movies, the bad thing is that it does not apply to Coraline, which in my opinion has to be seen in 3D to admire it better.