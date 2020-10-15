“Come masked, we’ll take care of the rest. ” Cinemed immediately announces the color. Despite the curfew imposed on Montpellier, passed since last Tuesday in the maximum alert zone, the Mediterranean film festival opens its doors this evening, until October 24, succeeding, despite the current difficulties, in maintaining a high-level programming. outfit. Emmanuel Macron’s announcements have, of course, forced the organizers to change the schedules. But all the guests responded.

One of the highlights of this 42 e edition resides in the complete films of Federico Fellini, restored by Cinecitta, on the initiative of the Cinémathèque de Bologna. The 24 films of the maestro, who would have been 100 years old on January 20, can be (re) discovered in 4K, in unprecedented quality. Christophe Leparc, the director of the festival, insists on the educational dimension of this tribute. “Fellini’s films are no longer on TV. Many young people have not seen them. ”

Guest, the novelist Daniel Pennac

Everything has been done so that film lovers can see, if they wish, all of the Italian filmmaker’s work. “The programming was a real headache to prevent the screenings from overlapping. But we succeeded “, rejoices Christophe Leparc. The festival invited the writer Daniel Pennac – author of the Dreamer’s Law, a novel in the form of a tribute to the transalpine filmmaker -, to come and present, on Sunday afternoon, one of the master’s masterpieces, Amarcord. Previously, Benjamin Malaussène’s father will converse with the Italian Marco Caramelli, author of Un beau désordre, a novel adapted from Eight and a Half. “I thought of Daniel Pennac at the start of the year with the release of his book. He speaks very well of Fellini and knows how to make people want to see his films. I didn’t want people who have never seen a Fellini to be afraid of discovering his work ”, adds Christophe Leparc.

Of course, there are all the must-have classics: La Strada and his acrobats played by Giulietta Masina and Anthony Quinn; The good life, with Anita Ekberg in the Trevi Fountain; Eight and a half and the fantasies of a filmmaker, Fellini Roma, with the master’s gaze on his adopted city, as well as Amarcord and the picturesque encounters of a teenager in a village in fascist Italy. “But you also have to see il Bidone, the Clowns or Prova d’orchestra, a reflection on the small screen, produced for television”, supports the director. “Although he has never made films that are directly political or committed, Fellini’s works are very modern. He has sometimes been criticized for being macho, but in his films, women always win ”, he laughs.

To complete this enticing complete, Cinemed shows two works around Fellini. One signed by another master of Italian cinema, Ettore Scola. How strange it is to be called Federico paints the portrait of his colleague and friend from his memories. The other is an Anselma Dell’Olio documentary, Fellini of the spirits, which compiles interviews and reflections on his work.

Cinemed, a showcase for Mediterranean cinema

Cinemed also announces competitive selections. “For documentaries and short films, we did not receive fewer films than last year. On the other hand, for feature films, despite the holding of festivals at the beginning of the year, the announcement of the cancellation of Cannes has meant that films that we thought we would see this summer have returned to the shelves pending Berlin or Cannes. , next year», Explains the director.

In bulk, among the thrilling proposals, a great symphonic concert of the music of Michel Legrand, carte blanche at the Itinérances festivals of Alès and Cinelatino in Toulouse, canceled earlier in the year, and an educational course around Steven Spielberg, animated by David Roche, professor of cinematographic studies at Montpellier-III.

At a time when festival cancellations are on the increase, it is gratifying to see – as its director claims – that Cinemed is staying the course. “It was essential to show that there was, despite the obstacles, the resumption of a collective cultural life. We also have a responsibility with the filmmakers of the Mediterranean. They created works. If we don’t show them, some movies won’t be seen. “