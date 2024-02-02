Nordcurrent announced the acquisition of the complete catalog of games of CinemaWare from Starbreeze Studios. Just in recent days we wondered why the products from the history of the Defender of the Crown software house had been removed from digital stores. The answer has arrived.
Nordcurrent is a publisher / developer active particularly on mobile systems, but also growing in the PC and console sector. The acquisition of Cinemaware serves precisely to strengthen the console and PC portfolio.
For Victoria TrofimovaCEO of the company, the acquisition has great strategic importance: “Since the inception of our PC game publishing division less than three years ago, our mission has been to build a strong games business unit for PC and console. The acquisition of the Cinemaware catalog is a crucial step in this journey, offering us the opportunity to enrich our portfolio with popular titles.”
Remastering coming soon
Cinemaware was very active in the 8-16 bit era, creating highly acclaimed titles such as the aforementioned Defender of the Crown, Wings, It Came from the Desert. Trofimova said she was excited about the prospects opened up by this acquisition: “We are proud to add such titles to our portfolio. We are examining the opportunity to remaster these games for PC and consoles, bringing them to modern audiences and evoking nostalgia among those who have them played in the 90s and 80s.”
The first game to be remastered will be Defender of the Crown. Details are still scarce, but the project is certain: “Our game design team is working on the concept and styles, but it is too early to share more about plans and dates.”
Trofimova also addressed the Cinemaware fanbase: “As gamers, we are huge fans and have a deep respect for the original Cinemaware games. We will make sure the remastered versions look as authentic as possible.”
