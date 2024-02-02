Nordcurrent announced the acquisition of the complete catalog of games of CinemaWare from Starbreeze Studios. Just in recent days we wondered why the products from the history of the Defender of the Crown software house had been removed from digital stores. The answer has arrived.

Nordcurrent is a publisher / developer active particularly on mobile systems, but also growing in the PC and console sector. The acquisition of Cinemaware serves precisely to strengthen the console and PC portfolio.

For Victoria TrofimovaCEO of the company, the acquisition has great strategic importance: “Since the inception of our PC game publishing division less than three years ago, our mission has been to build a strong games business unit for PC and console. The acquisition of the Cinemaware catalog is a crucial step in this journey, offering us the opportunity to enrich our portfolio with popular titles.”