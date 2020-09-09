Famous cinematographer and director of the film industry PC Sriram recently wrote on Twitter that he was offered a film with Kangana Ranaut’s lead role. But he refused to act in the film. In many of his tweets, Shriram wrote, ‘I had to leave a film because Kangana Ranaut was in the lead role in it. I did not feel good from within and I put my side of the makers and they also understood it. ‘

Kangana also wrote the answer

Kangra also responded to Shriram’s tweet. He wrote, ‘I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir. This is completely my loss. I do not know exactly what you did not like but I am glad you listened to your mind. Best wishes to you. ‘ After this, Shriram also wrote in response to Kangana’s tweet, ‘Very appreciated’

Suman breaks the study on Kangana’s ‘drug connection’ investigation

Kangana is in the headlines due to the statements

Let me tell you that Kangana is very active on social media and due to the statements, she remains in the discussion. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut after the nepotism in Bollywood gave outspoken statements on the use of drugs in the film industry. After this, Kangana was also criticized by many people. Kangana also compared Mumbai to PoK, after which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called her a haremkhor girl.

Mumbai Police will investigate the drugs connection against Kangana

Kangana has left for Mumbai

However, at the behest of Kangana, the Union Home Ministry has provided security of Y category to them. In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena is opposing Kangana and meanwhile she has left for her home state of Himachal for Mumbai. Kangana is expected to reach Mumbai by evening.