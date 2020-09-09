Kangra also responded to Shriram’s tweet. He wrote, ‘I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir. This is completely my loss. I do not know exactly what you did not like but I am glad you listened to your mind. Best wishes to you. ‘ After this, Shriram also wrote in response to Kangana’s tweet, ‘Very appreciated’
Suman breaks the study on Kangana’s ‘drug connection’ investigation
Kangana is in the headlines due to the statements
Let me tell you that Kangana is very active on social media and due to the statements, she remains in the discussion. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut after the nepotism in Bollywood gave outspoken statements on the use of drugs in the film industry. After this, Kangana was also criticized by many people. Kangana also compared Mumbai to PoK, after which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called her a haremkhor girl.
Mumbai Police will investigate the drugs connection against Kangana
Kangana has left for Mumbai
However, at the behest of Kangana, the Union Home Ministry has provided security of Y category to them. In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena is opposing Kangana and meanwhile she has left for her home state of Himachal for Mumbai. Kangana is expected to reach Mumbai by evening.
Mumbai Police will investigate Kangana’s drug connection
.
Leave a Reply