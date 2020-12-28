The famous cinematographer of his time Ishwar Bidri died on Sunday morning due to several health problems. He was 87. Bidri is known for her work in populist films of the 1990s, Andaz Apna Apna and Border. Ishwar’s son Sanjeev Bidri said that his father died in a hospital in Karnataka. Sanjeev further said, ‘Dad had a heart attack on 20 December during a wedding ceremony in Belgaum, Karnataka. We immediately took him to KLES Hospital. ‘

Heart attack in hospitalAccording to Sanjeev, ‘He suffered a heart attack again in the hospital and due to his age he had to face many health problems. He died at 9.50 am on Sunday.

Work done in these films

Born in Karnataka’s Banhatti Nagar, Ishwar Bidari is known for her long-time collaboration with film producer JP Dutta. The two worked together in films like ‘Yatim’, ‘Bantwara’ and ‘Border’ made in 1997 on war.