Assistant cameraman in these films
After this, Gagarin was associated as an assistant cameraman with films like ‘Betab’, ‘Laila’, ‘Lava’, ‘Arjun’, ‘Fasale’, ‘Ek Chadar Maili Si’. Not only this, he is like ‘Jeet ki Jeet’, ‘Ram Avatar’, ‘Heir’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Insaniyat’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Chalbaaz’, ‘Narasimha’, ‘Alone’, ‘Kshatriya’, ‘Roop’ She was also a part of many big films like ‘Rani Choron Ka Raja’.
Cinematography in many films
Gagarin last worked as a camera operator in the 1995 Mukul Anand film Trimurti. Earlier, in 1987, Gagarin got the opportunity to do cinematography in an Oriya film ‘Injustice Sahibi Nahin’. He then resumed his job as a cinematographer in 2001 with Jyoti Swaroop’s directorial Kashmir film Bub. He has since become the chief cinematographer. Gagarin’s last film as a cinematographer was ‘Hasina’ in 2018.
