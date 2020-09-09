Bollywood film cinematographer Gagarin Mishra died on Tuesday night at his Mumbai residence due to a heart attack. A few days ago, he returned to Orissa by paying a final farewell to his younger brother Deben Mishra. Deben was also the video editor of Oriya films. Gagarin started his career with director Sawan Kumar Tak’s film ‘Sautan’ in 1983. It featured Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapuri in the lead roles. Gagarin was an assistant cameraman in this film.

Assistant cameraman in these films

After this, Gagarin was associated as an assistant cameraman with films like ‘Betab’, ‘Laila’, ‘Lava’, ‘Arjun’, ‘Fasale’, ‘Ek Chadar Maili Si’. Not only this, he is like ‘Jeet ki Jeet’, ‘Ram Avatar’, ‘Heir’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Insaniyat’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Chalbaaz’, ‘Narasimha’, ‘Alone’, ‘Kshatriya’, ‘Roop’ She was also a part of many big films like ‘Rani Choron Ka Raja’.

Cinematography in many films

Gagarin last worked as a camera operator in the 1995 Mukul Anand film Trimurti. Earlier, in 1987, Gagarin got the opportunity to do cinematography in an Oriya film ‘Injustice Sahibi Nahin’. He then resumed his job as a cinematographer in 2001 with Jyoti Swaroop’s directorial Kashmir film Bub. He has since become the chief cinematographer. Gagarin’s last film as a cinematographer was ‘Hasina’ in 2018.