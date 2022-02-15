On the occasion of its tenth anniversary, Star Wars: The Old Republic receives for the first time in several years a new expansion baptized as Legacy of the Sith, which marks the beginning of a year full of intrigue, conflict and galactic mystery. To celebrate, EA has just shared this extensive cinematic video that will delight fans of the saga.
