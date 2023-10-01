At the last media forum in Dubai, I met my friend “Mohamed Al-Murr”, and an interesting talk was conducted by “Abu Ahmed”, as usual, and he reminded me of the characters of the beautiful Italian director “Fellini”, who was searching for them in the streets, and when he presented them on the screen, they would be speaking, convincing and solid. So, you cannot imagine an accountant, for example, without being the character that that crazy director once brought from the street to the screen, and it was imprinted in the mind. But if we look at the various peoples through the eyes of the director “Fellini”, and try to draw a comic “caricature” framework for them, you will see how In general, it will be

– Latin America: A person wakes up wearing shorts, an off-the-shoulder shirt or suspenders, usually loose and old, and the first thing he does is turn up the radio emitting Latin dance music, and he lights his cigar out of his poverty, and he may enter the air without much difficulty, even if he is on the flesh of his stomach. .

– The German wakes up from his sleep, puts on the factory “overhaul” or perhaps he slept in his rough work uniform, and does not leave the door of his house except carrying in his hand that iron box that pertains to all iron and steel works, dismantling and assembly, making his day with the meal of a hungry lion.

– The Italian wakes up slowly in the morning, perhaps with some physical bruises from his long evening or from the effort of a long day. He eats his breakfast at the rhythm of his cheerful and mischievous self. He thinks about renting a luxury sports car to blind an American tourist who he believes has a lot behind it or someone he overheard talking with intent. Buying a yacht silently can be heard.

– Some peoples surrounded by myths, surrounded by closed texts, one of them wakes up suspended in the sky, without a base on the water, to complete the evening dream, for his envious project has not yet been completed. The money of the envied other has not been lost, nor has he received anything other than the wind as an envier.

– In some peoples that are densely populated to the point of demographic explosion, a woman wakes up and the first thing she does is open her balcony window. She wants to know what her neighbor’s breakfast is? Is the house quiet without intermittent night quarrels? All of this data can form a fabric for her to tell stories about the conditions of the neighbors, and she has no objection to quarreling with one of them on an empty stomach without any reason, because the reason comes with the length of the quarrel and quarrel, and what she said on every balcony in an hour of anger.

The people of Southeast Asia rise early, and within a few minutes you find them all in the street, rushing about their many and distant tasks, without even listening to the morning news or the daily weather conditions.

– There are sleeping and developing peoples who continue to yawn and stretch, cracking the bones of their necks and the joints of their hands, and seeking refuge from the accursed Satan ten times before he leaves the door of his house to meet Satan himself, who shows him the sources of bribery, obstruction, procrastination, theft of public money, and applause for any new, beneficial project. For the homeland, and a reason for a forbidden livelihood that helps with the injustice of time.

– There are peoples who continue to worship what feeds them today. The truck driver is his god, and the farmer is his field, his animal, and his livestock are their gods. Some of them pray to the water because it is the source of livelihood, and some to the sun because it has given them a new day in life with its light. If these people remain with their intentions forever and ever, they will not be harmed. They will not benefit anyone, and they will not contribute to expanding the ozone hole.