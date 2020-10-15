Due to Corona, the theaters were closed for the last 6 months, which has been opened since October 15. Along with this, theaters have to follow a lot of guidelines so that precautions can be taken with respect to the corona. Earlier this month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar spoke about the cinema hall unlock from October 15. In this press conference, Prakash Javadekar also spoke on the guidelines of COVID-19 and explained which rules Cinemahal will have to strictly follow. In order to watch the film, you are ready to turn to the cinema hall, so first know these rules well. Keeping in view the physical distancing, no auditorium will allow more than 50% capacity. There will be marks on the seat on which to sit or not. Hand wash and hand sanitizer will be provided. Everyone will be advised to install and use the Arogya Setu App. There will be thermal screening of those arriving at the cinema hall and they will not be allowed entry after any symptoms are found. Digital mode will be emphasized for payment. Regular sanitation and disinfection will be arranged at the box office and elsewhere. There will be an attempt to keep more and more counters at the box office. During the interval the audience will be prohibited from wandering here and there. In the queue at the box office, there will be a system like floor marking for physical distancing. The box office window will remain open throughout the day for tickets. Advance booking will be arranged to avoid congestion. Spitting etc. will be strictly prohibited to prevent any kind of infection. Only packaged food and beverages will be permitted. There will be no delivery inside the hall. There will be many counters for food and beverages. Staff members will use gloves, boots, masks and PPE kits for safety. If required, the audience will also have to provide their contact number for identification and many counters will be present for this. Inside the cinema hall, the temperature of the AC will be kept 24-30 degrees Celsius. Physical distancing, applying mask, will be announced before and after the start of cinema about hand hygiene, during and after the interval.