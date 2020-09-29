Cinemas The long-running cinema in Vantaa is struggling with great financial difficulties: “If there is no other solution, then it is a good bye”

It has not been decided to close the cinema, but it is trying to negotiate a lower rent with the City of Vantaa.

Vantaa resident cinema Kino Myyri has run into such great financial difficulties that it may even have to close down completely.

An update spread online over the weekend, saying the cinema would close at the turn of the year. This is not true. The owner of the mole Peter Park says no such decision has been made. He hasn’t given up yet.

Actually, he wouldn’t like to talk about the whole thing yet, because he believes negotiations with the owner of the premises will be crucial. Kino Myyri is a tenant in Myyrmäki House, which is owned by the City of Vantaa.

“The ball is in the city. No decision has yet been taken to quit. But if there is no other solution, then it is a good bye. ”

The park says there are a lot of shows at the moment, visitors in the shows vary. The future is uncertain when one cannot predict how the epidemic will develop and to what extent people will dare to go to the movies.

“Korona is the biggest troll here. That is why we have asked the city for help. ”

Vantaa CFO of the urban environment Jonna Hohti cannot comment on an individual case on which a decision has not yet been made.

In the past, during the interest rate crisis, Vantaa has given mercy in the amount of two months’ rent to companies that have met the criteria set by the city’s management team. Kino Myyri was one of these companies, but the two-month rent rebate has not yet saved the situation.

In this previous round, interest payments on rent were available to companies or third sector operators whose business was banned or significantly restricted by a decision of the authority. The decisions also took into account the financial situation of the companies as a whole and the operating grants paid by the city.

Kino Myyri has been operating since 1993.