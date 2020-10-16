Theaters have opened up again after being closed for almost 8 months due to Corona virus. Cinematographers are neither able to watch the film nor are new films being released on the big screen due to the closure of theaters for a long time. Although some films have been released online in the meantime, but fans were waiting to see them on the big screen. However, the opening of the theater on the first day may not get much response.

First day booking in Delhi has been extremely low. Speaking to Navbharat Times Online, Delhi’s Delight Cinema CEO Rajkumar Mehrotra said that he has a capacity of some 900 viewers with only 490 seats available for booking after the government order. He has told that out of a total of 490 seats on 2 screens of Delight Cinema, online booking of 50 seats i.e. only 10% has been done for the evening show.

Theaters remained empty on the first day, there is such a seating arrangement.

Entry of the audience is happening after the thermal screening.

Only packed food and snacks will be served.

However, no new film has been released in most theaters including Delight yet. Mehrotra has told that he is currently screening 3 films ‘Shubh Mangal More Savdhaan’, ‘Street Dancer 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’. Most of the multiplexes of Delhi NCR, except Delight, are in the same condition. It is believed that the number of bookings can be increased on Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, the number of viewers will increase even after the release of new films.